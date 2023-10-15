South Africa secured a place in the women’s rugby sevens competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics, after winning this year’s Africa Women’s Sevens tournament.

The Springbok Women defeated Kenya 12-7 in a hard-fought final, held in the city of Monastir in Tunisia.

A tight first half saw South Africa take a 5-0 interval lead following a try from Nadine Roos.

Kenya took the lead 7-5 early in the second period when Sharon Auma scored a try, converted by Grace Okulu.

The winning try for the Springboks came courtesy of Maria Tshiremba who scored from a set piece, with Roos converting to make it 12-7.

Kenya had represented the African continent in women’s rugby sevens at the last two Olympic Games but they were unable to make it to a third edition after the defeat to South Africa.

Kenya now advance to the Olympic Repechage Tournament alongside Uganda, who won the bronze medal after defeating Zambia 29-10 in the third-place match.

Earlier in the semi-finals South Africa and Kenya both kept their opponents scoreless, with the Springboks beating Zambia 31-0, including a Roos hat-trick, and Kenya defeating Uganda 27-0.

Speaking following South Africa’s historic qualification their head coach Renfred Dazel said: "I feel so happy for the players who worked so hard to achieve this - we were denied in 2016 and 2020, but this time it is official, and it’s such a great feeling.

"It is huge for our system and it is huge for women's rugby in the country overall.

"There will be more opportunities now for girls to come and play rugby, so winning this weekend was immense for the women's game. The future looks bright."

South Africa’s win completes the line-up for the women’s rugby sevens tournament at Paris 2024 with the Springboks joining hosts France, New Zealand, Australia, United States, Ireland, Brazil and Britain.