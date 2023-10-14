Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed the country's interest in staging the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session Opening Ceremony here tonight.

The IOC Session in Mumbai, the first held in India since New Delhi in 1983, had been widely expected to be the launch pad for the country's bid to host the Olympics first the first time.

"India will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to organise the Olympics in India in 2036," Modi promised.

"This is the age old dream and aspiration of 140 crore [1.4 billion] Indians.

"This dream has to be built with your cooperation and support."

Modi added India is interested in the 2029 Summer Youth Olympic Games, although the next scheduled edition after Dakar 2026 is not until 2030.

"I am very confident that India will consistently get the support of the IOC," Modi claimed.

"Friends, sports is not the medium of winning medals, but it is a medium to win people's hearts."

Ahmedabad, which boasts the largest stadium in the world named after Modi at a capacity of 132,000, has been widely tipped as the main host city for an Indian bid for the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics.

IOC President Thomas Bach has previously claimed there is a "strong case" for the second-most populous nation in the world to host the Olympic Games, and promised earlier this week India would not been tarnished by the chaotic 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, although did stress the need for confidence in the Indian Olympic Association's governance after issues in recent years.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi referenced India's win against Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup today at the Narendra Modi Stadium, likely to form a key part of a bid for the 2036 Olympics ©Getty Images

The addition of cricket to the Olympic programme at Los Angeles 2028 for the first time since Paris 1900 is viewed by many as an attempt to tap into the South Asian market.

It is set to be rubber-stamped on Monday (October 16), symbolically in India's most populous city.

Modi referenced India's thrashing of arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in today's men's Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad at the IOC Session Opening Ceremony, and expressed his delight at cricket's Olympic return.

"In this atmosphere of excitement and enthusiasm [of the Cricket World Cup], everyone is delighted to know that the Executive Board of the IOC has recommended to include cricket in the Olympics," he said.

"We are very hopeful of getting positive news very shortly."

He also discussed India's sporting history during his address to delegates and recent events staged by India, including the men's FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017, the last two Men's Hockey World Cups and this year's Women's Boxing World Championships in New Delhi.

Modi's speech formally declared open the IOC Session, which is due to run from tomorrow until Tuesday (October 17).





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was guest of honour as Thomas Bach opened the IOC Session ©IOC

Right-wing Hindu nationalist Modi has led India since 2014.





Critics of his administration allege India has suffered a decline in human rights and democratic backsliding under his rule, but his Government has denied claims attacks on minorities have increased under its watch and he continues to enjoy high domestic approval ratings.

British human rights activist Peter Tatchell today suggested "if India hosted the 2036 Olympics it would have a zero-tolerance to any form of protest", after claiming he and colleague Pliny Soocoormanee are under "house arrest" in a hotel in Mumbai because they had planned a protest outside the IOC Session to urge the prioritisation of human rights in the selection of a host for the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics.

Interest is high in the 2036 Games, with at least 10 countries interested.

The Peter Tatchell Foundation has expressed concerns over interest in the Games from China, Turkey, Indonesia, Egypt, Hungary and Qatar, insisting the event cannot be used for sportswashing one century on from the Berlin 1936 Games used a propaganda opportunity by Nazi Germany.

A firm timeframe has not been set by the IOC for when it plans to award hosting rights, although the new bidding process in which its Future Host Commission identifies its preferred candidate with a view to the Executive Board entering targeted dialogue to finalise a proposal for Session approval is set to be deployed for the second Summer edition, following on from Brisbane 2032.