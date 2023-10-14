Bodysuits for Italian winter athletes in the forthcoming 2023-2024 season have been unveiled by Giorgio Armani’s company, which will continue its tradition of kitting out teams at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The unveiling of the latest designs by EA7 Emporio Armani took place during a media day organised by the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI).

"The suits are beautiful, as well as comfortable," said the current super-G world champion Marta Bassino, one of several leading Italian winter athletes at the launch.

"We tried them in Argentina, now we're waiting for the start of the season."

The new suits are made of technical fabric, in the identifying navy blue "Armani" colour with shades that veer towards those of snow and ice, and have been developed with the most advanced technologies to promote the best possible performance.

Women's super-G world champion Marta Bassino described the latest bodysuits designed for the Italian winter team as "beautiful as well as comfortable" ©Getty Images

Other top Italian winter athletes present at the launch included Sofia Goggia, Olympic women’s downhill champion in 2018 and silver medallist four years later, Dominik Paris, the 2019 world super-G champion, Federica Brignone, the Beijing 2022 giant slalom silver medallist and 2023 world champion in the combined event, and three-time Olympic bronze medal winning biathlete Dorothea Wierer.

As FISI’s official technical outfitter EA7 Emporio Armani will supply the Italian team in all competitions at the Winter Olympics.

They are also supplying the Italian team's clothing for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Giorgio Armani's link with Italian winter sports was formed in 2012 and has been consolidated by collaborating with the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) for the Sochi 2014, Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Giuseppe Marsocci, the Armani Group's general manager said: "The commonality of values led us last year to establish this special partnership and to continue it with pleasure for the coming years.

"Navy blue is the representative colour of our brand, the most iconic and starting from this element, the new suit degrades into colours that go first of all from the colours of the sky to those of snow and ice."