Milan Cortina 2026 qualifying process for six sports approved by IOC

Qualifying in a further six sports for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics has been approved here by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, but International Federations are set to send reduced delegations to the Games across 22,000 square kilometres.

Cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, snowboard and luge are all set to use the same qualifying systems in place for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, after approval from the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) and International Luge Federation (FIL).

Luge qualifying for Beijing 2022 was based on the FIL Olympic Season World Cup Ranking List.

The ski and snowboard disciplines also relied on the FIS World Cup circuits along with other selected ranking events.

Ski jumping and snowboard's quota places have been adjusted to ensure gender equity.

These six sports mark the third set of Milan Cortina 2026 qualifying formats approved by the IOC Executive Board.

Only Alpine skiing, bobsleigh and skeleton still have qualifying systems to be finalised.

Qualifying for the six sports was approved at the IOC Executive Board meeting in Mumbai, leaving three on the programme still to have their formats finalised ©Getty Images

International Federations are also set to reduce the number of delegates and international technical officials at Milan Cortina 2026.

The IOC claimed this had been done by "identifying opportunities for optimising roles", and would reduce costs.

Milan Cortina 2026 is set to be the most widespread Winter Olympics to date when it is staged from February 6 to 22 2026.

However, there are some concerns over the pace of preparations, particularly over the proposed new bobsleigh, skeleton and luge track in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The Organising Committee has recently admitted it may be forced to look elsewhere and stage sliding events in another country, an idea it had initially resisted.

No bidders have come forward for the project since the tender process was launched in June, and it faces growing opposition because of its environmental and financial impact.

Innsbruck in Austria has offered to step in to stage events in the three sports.