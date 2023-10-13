The Democratic Republic of the Congo has bid to host the 2027 African Games as it seeks to build on the success of the Francophone Games.

The country's sporting authorities officially submitted a bid to stage the 14th edition of the continental event, as reported by Francs Jeux.

Capital city Kinshasa successfully hosted the Francophone Games from July 28 to August 6 this year.

It has given officials the desire to go bigger with what would be the country's first time staging the African Games.

DR Congo also has next year's Women's African Handball Championship lined up for December in another hosting first for the nation.

DR Congo is eyeing up the African Games after hosting the Francophone Games earlier this year ©Getty Images

At the African Games, DR Congo has won four gold, eight silver, and 25 bronze medals after appearing in all 12 editions.

The nation will be hoping that, if the bid is successful, it can be staged with less fraught than the upcoming Accra 2023.

The 13th African Games was due to take place in the Ghanaian capital of Accra this year but it has been subject to a postponement due to an economic crisis in the host country that delayed preparations.

New dates have been set with competition now set to take place March 8 to 23.

Accra won the hosting rights over Nigerian capital Abuja and its Burkinabè counterpart Ouagadougou.