Swimmer Eden Nimri, footballer Lior Asulin and lacrosse player Mor Cohen have all been killed since the war between terrorist group Hamas and Israel started on Saturday (October 7).

Nimri, a lieutenant in the Israel Defense Forces and commander of a drone unit, was killed while fighting Hamas in Nahal Oz.

She took part in the 2018 European Junior Open Water Swimming Championships and finished 30th.

She was also at the 2014 Mediterranean Cup and the 2017 International School Sport Federation World Championships.

"The Israel Swimming Association expresses deep sorrow and participates in the heavy mourning of the Nimri family for the death of an IDF officer, Lt. Aden Nimri, 22 years old, a team commander in the Sky Rider who fell in battle at the Nahal Oz outpost," Israel Swimming Association wrote on Instagram.

"Eden was a swimmer and trained from a young age until her time in the army at the Reut Water Park Club.

"She grew up in a wonderful swimming family, where apart from her her sister Noga is also a swimmer, her father Michael is a masters swimmer and together with his wife Sharon - both are swimming judges.

"Eden was an amazing girl, a good friend, competitive, extremely hardworking, highly self-disciplined, worked hard, always aimed high, set goals and met them.

"She combined training and competitions in the pool with open water and even when she joined the IDF, she would come to swim on vacations."

Asulin lost his life during his 43rd birthday celebrations at the Supernova music festival, where hundreds were killed and many taken hostage.

The striker played for several clubs in Israel from 1997 to 2017 and scored 176 goals.

One of the clubs was Hapoel Tel Aviv, that also said its youth coach Alon Shamli was killed in the attacks.

"In these sad, painful days, moments that the mind and soul find difficult to contain, we wish to offer our condolences to the families of those killed, wish the injured a speedy recovery and emphasize the commitment of the Football Association to take an active and central part in any assistance required and in any way possible to bring comfort to a wounded and pain-filled country," a statement from Israel Football Association read.

The death of Cohen, part of the national lacrosse team, was announced by the Israel Lacrosse Association.

The 24-year-old, who represented Israel at the 2016 U19 World Championships, was based out of Ashkelon, which is one of the closest Israeli cities to the Gaza Strip.

Israel Lacrosse Association described Cohen as a "remarkable young man" who "touched the lives of everyone he encountered".

USA Lacrosse also posted a tribute for Cohen on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The long-standing conflict that led to many sports events being cancelled or postponed has divided opinion across the world, especially after Israel denied access to food, fuel, electricity, and water on the Gaza Strip.

According to reports, Hamas killed more than 1,300 people while more than 1,500 lost their lives as Irael responded by dropping 6,000 bombs weighing 4,000 tonnes on Gaza.