Diplomats representing nations set to participate at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands starting next month have been briefed on plans for the event.

Organising Committee chief executive Peter Stewart shared the sports programme, Games services plans, Games protocols and aspects such as police, security, medical and safety with those gathered at the Heritage Park Hotel in Honiara.

He also provided details on ticketing plans, with the process set to launch on Monday (October 16).

November 19 to December 2 is set to mark the first time the Pacific Games has been staged by the Solomon Islands, and Stewart insisted organisers had adapted their plans to suit the host nation.

The Solomon Islands is due to host the Pacific Games for the first time from November 19 to December 2 ©Getty Images

"At every Games it's different and every Games needs to be uniquely from the nation that is hosting the Games and so you could never assume that things that have [been] done in previous Games are how you [will] do things in the next Games, so there should be a unique Solomon Islands Games, exactly [how] it should be," Stewart said.

Athletes from 24 countries are expected to attend Solomon Islands 2023, with 24 sports featuring on the programme.

The Games have been subject to a four-month delay blamed on COVID-19.

China has heavily backed the Pacific Games as part of its increasing influence in the region, but Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Japan have also provided financial aid.