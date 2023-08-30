Six-time Paralympian Angie Ballard and Para canoeist champion Curtis McGrath have been named as Australia's co-captains for the Paris 2024.

They were selected from a shortlist of nominees put forward by their sports, which were discussed by the Paralympics Australia Athlete Commission and approved by Chef de Mission Kate McLoughlin.

Ballard is set for her seventh appearance at the Paralympic Games in the French capital next year, having debuted at Sydney 2000 and won seven medals across the T53 sprint events since then.

She has viewed to ensure all team members feel sage coming to her for advice.

"Leadership is looking after that 16-year-old who started a long time ago," Ballard said.

"It’s not always easy to speak up and the Paralympics has been a big part of me finding a voice, so I feel obligated, in a good way, to speak up whenever I can."

McGrath won men's KL2 gold when canoeing made its Paralympic debut at Rio 2016, and defended his title at Tokyo 2020 as well as adding a gold in the VL3 event.

He is also an 11-time world champion, and wants to ensure each member of the Australian team at Paris 2024 is "nurtured and supported along the way".

Curtis McGrath is a three-time Paralympic gold medallist in canoeing ©Getty Images

Tokyo 2020 captains Danni Di Toro and Ryley Batt informed Ballard and McGrath of their appointments.

McLoughlin believes they will serve as ideal leaders for the Australian team at Paris 2024.

"It's wonderful that the athletes have had a voice and have been able to articulate who they want to lead them," McLoughlin said.

"They are just two amazing human beings who've been around sport for a very long time and will do a fantastic job in Paris.

"They're fantastic role models for the rest of the team."

Australia finished eighth on the medals table at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, winning 21 golds, 29 silvers and 30 bronzes.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics are less than one year away, scheduled for August 28 to September 8 next year.