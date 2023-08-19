Turkish archers seal three titles at European Para Championships after venue change

Turkey claimed a hat-trick of archery tiles after mastering the blustery conditions on the penultimate day of the European Para Championships here.

After spending the past few days competing on a car park situated outside the Rotterdam Ahoy, archers were moved to the Kop van Zuid overlooking the River Maas.

While it was a fantastic setting, strong wind made life difficult for competitors as they battled against the weather and their opponents for top honours.

The Turkish team prevailed in the wind, with Yiğit Caner Aydın and Bahattin Hekimoğlu sealing Turkey's first gold when they defeated Italy’s Maurizio Panella and Paolo Tonon 127-126 in the men’s W1 doubles final.

Britain’s Jodie Grinham and Jessica Stretton claimed a 133-124 victory over Poland’s Dorota Dudka and Kseniya Markitantova for bronze.

Turkey's Yiğit Caner Aydın and Bahattin Hekimoğlu celebrate after winning men’s W1 doubles gold ©EPC

Turkey secured their second title courtesy of Öznur Cüre and Sevgi Yorulmaz’s 126-108 triumph against Italy’s Eleonora Sarti and Maria Andrea Virgilio in the women’s compound open doubles final.

“In our training, we also experienced windy conditions. so our experience [of that] played an [important] role today," said Cüre.

"[The wind] was difficult for us, but in the end it was OK for us."

Italy’s troubles against Turkey continued as Veronica Floreno and Elisabetta Mijno missed out on the women’s recurve open doubles gold with a 5-4 tie-break loss to Merve Nur Eroğlu and Yağmur Şengül.

Turkey’s hopes of a fourth gold were dashed when Yavuz Papağan and Sadık Savaş suffered a 6-2 defeat to British duo David Phillips and Cameron Radigan in the men’s recurve open doubles final.

Italy’s Stefano Travisani and Giuseppe Verzini bagged bronze with a 6-2 win over Poland’s Marcin Chimielewski and Lukasz Ciszek.

Ruben Vanhollebeke of Belgium overcame Christos Misos of Cypriot with a 7-1 victory in the VI1 final, while the bronze medal was won by Andorra’s Jordi Casellas Albiol who overcame Italy’s Matteo Panariello.

British duo David Phillips and Cameron Radigan emerged victorious from the men’s recurve open doubles final ©EPC

Italian Daniele Piran captured the VI23 crown with a 6-2 success against Kathleen Meurrens of Belgium.

Maria Giovanni Vaccaro joined Piran on the podium after beating Spain’s Adrian Orjales Vidal in the bronze-medal match.

The final title of the day was won by France’s Maxime Guerin and Thierry Joussaume who took down Spain’s Fernando Gale Montorio and Adrian Martinez Torre 137-125 in the men’s compound open doubles gold-medal match.

Mark de Gier and Roy Klaassen delivered a bronze for The Netherlands when they saw off Austria’s Michael Meier and Martin Wegerer.

There was Dutch delight in the Para cycling road races as Tristen Bangma claimed his second gold of the tournament with victory in the MB class.

He defeated compatriot Vincent Ter Schure by just one second.

Switzerland won two titles with Flurina Rigling winning the women’s C2 title and Franziska Matile-Dörig sealing women’s C4 crown.

Justine Kiryla of Poland claimed WB gold, while Spain’s Ricardo Ten Argiles sealed the men’s C1 title.

The French team continued their fine form with Heidi Gaugain winning the women’s C5 title, Alexandre Leaute taking the men’s C2 crown and Thomas Peyroton-Dartet claiming top honours in the men’s C3 class.

🔫 | At the finals of Shooting Para Sport in the 10m Air rifle standing SH1 (W) category, Shchetnik set a World Record!



With a score of 252.0, the record is now in her name and she also took first place in her category. Second place went to Vadovicova and 3rd was Babska #EPC2023 pic.twitter.com/erGDIcr7ge — European Para Championships (@EuroParaChamps) August 19, 2023

At the Rotterdam Ahoy, Ayşegül Pehlivanlar claimed shooting Para sport gold for Turkey with victory in the women’s 10 metres air pistol SH1 category.

Pehlivanlar triumphed with a score of 227.6, beating Raimeda Bucinskyte who notched 227.6 to seal silver and a Paralympic quota for Lithuania.

The bronze went to Azerbaijan’s Aybaniz Babayeva with 210.4.

Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik clinched women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 gold after scoring 252.0 to break the world record.

It was enough to overcome the challenge of Slovakia’s four-time Paralympic champion Veronika Vadovičová who finished on 249.6.

Poland’s Emilia Babska bagged bronze with 225.3, while Çağla Baş sealed a place at Paris 2024 for Turkey after placing fourth with 200.7.

Davide Franceschetti sealed a Paralympic quota for Italy after winning the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 title with a score of 236.2.

Great Britain claim their eighth gold medal and 18th overall at the European Wheelchair Basketball Championships with a 74-53 win over Spain. Lee Manning a beast with 23 points and 17 rebounds bringing back the gold to the UK. pic.twitter.com/pxwwhMukQN — John Hobbs (@JohnHobbsTB) August 19, 2023

Poland’s Kacper Pierzynski came up just short with 235.9 for silver, while the bronze went to Ukraine’s Oleksii Denysiuk who notched 213.3.

Britain captured the European men’s wheelchair basketball crown for the eight time with an impressive 74-53 win over Spain at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

Spain had stunned defending champions and hosts The Netherlands in the semi-finals but they were unable to match the might of Britain despite 21 points from Ignacio Ortega.

Lee Manning led the scoring for Britain with 23 points and 17 rebounds, while Philip Pratt and Gregg Warburton added 16 and 14 points respectively.

After the disappointment of their semi-final defeat, The Netherlands bounced back to clinch bronze with a 58-51 triumph against Germany.

Competition is due to conclude tomorrow with medals set to be awarded in Para archery, Para badminton, Para cycling and shooting Para sport.