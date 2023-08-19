European Paralympic Committee President Raymon Blondel has spoken of his optimism over the future of the European Para Youth Games (EPYG) after revealing interest from seven countries in potentially holding the 2025 edition.

Blondel has been in discussions with interested parties this week having held an observer programme in Rotterdam alongside the inaugural European Para Championships.

Representatives from Belgium, Britain, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Slovakia and Turkey have been in the Dutch city mulling over bidding for the second edition of the EPC in 2027.

Blondel told insidethegames that "some of them" had also expressed an interest in holding the EPYG in two years’ time.

It will be the seventh edition of the multi-sport event for Para athletes aged between 13 and 23 after it was launched 12 years ago.

Brno in the Czech Republic held the first two editions in 2011 and 2012 before it was staged in Varaždin in Croatia in 2015, Italian region Liguria in 2017 and Finnish city Lahti in both 2019 and 2022.

More than 400 athletes competed in the last edition of the European Para Youth Games in 2022 ©European Paralympic Committee

Blondel said he hoped the next edition would feature as many as 700 athletes and include up to 10 sports with classifications.

"We are going through a bidding procedure with potential hosting cities," Blondel told insidethegames.

"It’s a smaller event [than the European Para Championships] and the focus will be on less spectators, media and broadcasting and more on the educational side.

"There are six or seven countries that showed their interest, so we will see how this process will proceed in the future.

"We are starting the bidding procedure so they have to get a bid in before the end of the year and there is a tender committee together with Team TOC so we will see what country comes out of it.





"This is the vision that we developed as a European Paralympic Committee.

"If you organise a multi-sport event for youth, you must be very clear about how to position it.

"Classification must always be included and there must always be an educational side.

"We have specific requirements to have this as a step in the total pathway from young talent to elite sportsmen and sportswomen which is wonderful."