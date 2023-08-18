European Broadcasting Union (EBU) members are set to show 2,500 hours of live coverage from the World Athletics Championships which is due to here tomorrow, a considerable increase on last year's event in Eugene.

The EBU and World Athletics have partnered for more than 40 years, extending its agreement from 2024 to 2029 two years ago.

More than 40 broadcasters across Europe and Africa are set to be part of its coverage of the Championships, which are due to last until August 27.

The planned live coverage represents a 38 per cent increase on last year's event in the United States, held in a time zone nine hours behind central Europe, and forms part of a combined 2,700 hours of programming.

Live coverage of this year's World Athletics Championships in Budapest is set to increase by 38 per cent compared to last year's event in Eugene ©Getty Images

Individual broadcasters who have committed to showing the Championships include MTVA in host country Hungary.

Pan-European coverage is due to be provided by Eurosport and Pan-Balkan broadcasting by Arena Sport, with Supersport showing the Championships in sub-Sahara Africa.

Eurovision Sport's digital platform All Athletics is set to supplement the coverage from rightsholders, offering all isolated camera angles and video-on-demand.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe claimed interest from broadcasters demonstrated the quality of athletes in the sport at present.

"The thrilling performance standard is reflected in the high interest of our broadcasters and their onsite attendance in Budapest, where they will capture all the magic moments and relay them to our eager fans across Europe, Africa and around the world," the double Olympic 1500 metres gold medallist said.





World Athletics has signed an extension with the EBU until 2029 ©Getty Images

Eurovision Sport executive director Glen Killane expressed belief the World Championships in Budapest will be a "groundbreaking event".





"With increased coverage, and more choice on TV, radio and digital platforms, audiences are in for a real festival of athletic excellence," Killane said.

"With potential audiences of well over one billion people the EBU is the very best shop window in the world for the very best athletes on the planet."

The World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital is due to begin with the men's 20 kilometres race walk.