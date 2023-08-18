Teenage kicks for India as they break China's golden sequence at ISSF World Championships

After sweeping the board yesterday, the sequence of Chinese gold at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships was finally broken by a couple of Indian teenagers in the mixed team 10 metre pistol competition.

It proved to be a fluctuating contest before India’s 17-year-old Shiva Narwal and Esha Singh drew away to win the final 16-10.

The 50-year-old Yusuf Dikeç and 23-year-old Şevval Tarhan. took the silver medal for Turkey.

"This was much needed, " Narwal said.

“I learned a lot of things.

"I came with a mindset that I was going to do my best and followed what the coach told me."

I cannot describe this feeling in words! Really grateful to be World Champion in the Mixed Team Event in 10m creating a history 🇮🇳 at the 53rd Worl Championship Baku !@ianuragthakur @OfficialNRAI @KTRBRS @TelanganaCMO @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/WW3edYqmd9 — Esha Singh (@singhesha10) August 18, 2023

China's Bowen Zhang and Jiang Ranxin added bronze to their two gold medals yesterday by beating Iran’s Sajad Poorhooseini and Haniyeh Rostamiyan 17-7.

China made a convincing start to the rifle events in another match that pitted them against a team from Iran.

Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao took the gold medal by the convincing margin of 16-2 over Amir Mohammad Nekounam and Shermineh Chehel Amirani in the the mixed team’s 10m rifle.

Huang and Sheng were always in control of the competition but this was the first competition for Nekounam and Amirani who had only been together as a pair for just over three months.

France took the bronze as Romain Oaufraire and Oceanne Muller defeated the Israeli pairing of Olgar Tasgtchiev and Sergey Richter by 17 points to 9.

Iran's new pairing of Amir Mohammad Nekounam and Shermineh Chehel Amirani won silver in the the mixed team 10 metre rifle ©ITG

"It is not too different to shooting in the individual competition," Amirani told insidethegames,

"We were very relaxed because we knew we were sure of medal, but China are a very good team," Nekounam said.

Both are due to compete in individual events tomorrow.

"It will be a quiet night, go to sleep and think about the event tomorrow, that is the plan," Nekounam added.