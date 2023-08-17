Potter claims dramatic win in final sprint at first race of Paris 2024 triathlon test event

Britain’s Beth Potter claimed a dramatic finish in the final sprint to win the first race of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Test Event for triathlon.

The women’s World Triathlon Championship Series leader outsprinted home competitor Cassandre Beaugrand as she won in a time of 1hour 51min 40sec.

The race started with a swim in the River Seine, which was able to go ahead despite concerns it may not be safe enough to swim in due to pollution caused by sewage.

This led to the cancellation of another Paris 2024 Test Event, an Open Water Swimming World Cup, earlier this month.

Italian Bianca Seregni led after the two laps of the swim phase in the Seine, but faded during the 40 kilometres bike ride.

An eight-strong leading group held a 2min 30sec advantage after the bike stage, and it was Beaugrand who attacked the run course and opened an early lead on the run course that concluded at Pont Alexandre III.

Action from the 40km bike ride during the Paris 2024 Triathlon Test Event women's race ©World Triathlon

Potter kept close to her rival to ensure she could not earn a significant advantage, and after drawing level with her, went past Beaugrand before accelerating away to victory.

Beaugrand took second in 1:51.46, with the podium completed by Laura Lindemann of Germany in 1:51.59, who outsprinted France’s Emma Lombardi to the final podium spot.

Taylor Knibb of the United States finished fifth in 1:52.04, with Germany’s Nina Eim in sixth in 1:52.13.

All of the top six in the field secured themselves spots at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games Test Event for triathlon continues tomorrow with the men’s race.