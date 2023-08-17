FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final results in record viewing figures in Australia just days after previous best set

The FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final between Australia and England in Sydney has produced record television viewing figures in the host country.

The match, which finished 3-1 at Stadium Australia in England's favour, drew an audience of 11.15 million at its peak.

Host broadcaster Channel Seven said an average audience of 7.13 million tuned in.

The numbers marked the highest viewership ever recorded since the current rating system was established in 2001.

Around 975,000 viewers watched the match on 7plus, which the network said was record viewership for a streaming event in Australia.

It added that the final figure will likely be higher as the data does not include people watching from pubs, live sites, and stadiums.

The actual figure is likely to be higher as the data does not account for those watching in pubs, live sites, and stadiums ©Getty Images

"The Matildas have rewritten the history books," said Seven's head of network sport Lewis Martin.

"Seven is beyond proud to have played a part in bringing Australia together around our screens, as the Matildas' performance captured the Australian spirit like nothing we have seen in decades."

It was the second time in less than a week that records were broken in the country of more than 25 million people.

Australia's win over France in the quarter-finals had a peak audience of 7.2 million on Channel Seven.

The figures surpass that of the 2003 Rugby World Cup final between Australia and England which garnered around four million viewers.

The match's viewing figures beat other major sporting events in Australia including the 2003 Rugby World Cup final which took place in Sydney ©Getty Images

More than eight million people are reported to have tuned in to watch the Sydney 2000 Olympic 400 metres final, where home favourite Cathy Freeman won gold, which predates the current rating system.

In England, the match garnered a peak audience of 7.3 million on BBC TV while an additional 3.8 million streamed the fixture on the broadcaster's online platforms.

There were also 2.7 million requests for highlights and clips from the game.

Both teams are in action for one more match at the tournament.

Australia are due to play fellow beaten semi-finalists Sweden in the third-place match on Saturday (August 19) before England take on Spain in the final the following day with both teams seeking a first Women's World Cup trophy.