IBA urges federations to think carefully about future, as Dutch admit complex situation

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has urged National Federations (NFs) to think carefully about their future, as countries consider whether to join the newly-formed World Boxing.

The IBA’s plea comes as the Dutch Boxing Federation (NBB) clarified that it had not yet left the organisation to join World Boxing, with the NBB describing the international situation as "very complex."

In its statement the IBA also issued a blistering attack on World Boxing, accusing the organisation of having "zero competitions, zero predicted financial support from above, and zero proof of so called ‘good governance principles'" that are being loosely communicated.

Earlier this month, World Boxing announced that New Zealand Boxing, Boxing Australia, GB Boxing, England Boxing, and the NBB had all been granted full membership of the organisation.

The NBB has clarified this announcement and claimed it did not describe "the entire context" around its application for World Boxing membership.

"The NBB has submitted an application for World Boxing membership after the withdrawal of the International Olympic Committee recognition from the IBA and after the amendment of the articles of association at the members' meeting, in which the aim to maintain the Olympic status of boxing emerged," the organisation said in a statement.

"This moment was important because of the closing date this month.

"The membership application is a condition to become a member at the World Boxing Opening Congress in November.

The Dutch Boxing Federation has clarified that it has not yet been accepted as a full member of World Boxing ©World Boxing

"The NBB can be admitted as a member if all conditions to become a member are met.

"There is therefore no definitive membership at the moment, as membership still needs to be confirmed in November 2023.

"For the sake of clarity - membership of the IBA has therefore not been terminated by the NBB.

"The combination of both memberships seems to be a serious option and could be a good starting point for the Dutch boxers.

"The international situation is currently very complex. Facts and assumptions are regularly mixed up and proclaimed as truth, causing unnecessary unrest."

World Boxing Interim Executive Board member Boris van der Vorst, a former President of the NBB confirmed to insidethegames that the NBB "is a member of World Boxing, pending ratification at the inaugural Congress in November."

The NBB added it would appoint an external and independent adviser to "objectively assess the current situation."





The Dutch Boxing Federation has appointed an external and independent adviser to investigate the current situation ©NBB

The IBA cited the NBB’s example as proof "that this organisation understands and acknowledges all uncertainties of the possible breakup with the IBA."





The IBA claimed that it provides opportunities which World Boxing, which it has described as a "rogue organisation", did not.

"Seeking a solution to allow for their athletes to compete at the Olympics is truly understandable, as many National Federations are dependent on Olympic funds from the state/National Olympic Committees," the IBA said.

"However, the Olympics represents only 248 elite athletes in total.

"To get there, a boxer must go from grassroots to the top gradually, gaining experience and fighting the best to excel.

"In addition, there are four years in between the Games, and the boxers need to train and compete to develop their skills, grow professionally while also making a living to get them to the next Olympic cycle.

"IBA provides all these opportunities today, while the alternative organisation does not."

The IBA was excluded from the Olympic Movement at an Extraordinary IOC Session in June ©Getty Images

The IBA has appealed the International Olympic Committee’s decision to expel them from the Olympic Movement to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It added that it "positively estimates its chances to demonstrate before the CAS in a fair procedure the progress achieved recently within the governance, finances, and integrity of the competitions."

Van der Vorst told insidethegames he did not believe the IBA had made any progress since its expulsion from the Olympic Movement.

"If there were any real progress in addressing the long-standing concerns of many National Federations and the IOC related to sport integrity, governance and management, there would not be a need to create World Boxing.

"In a situation where IBA has been excluded from the Olympic Movement forever, World Boxing offers responsible National Federations a wonderful opportunity to secure an Olympic future for our sport and develop it in a democratic, fair and sustainable way."