USA Gymnastics has partnered with Comcast with the company's Xfinity brand to serve as the governing body's official mobile, internet, and video provider for the build-up to and during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The deal will also see the body's artistic gymnastics national competition renamed to the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Comcast will also support the growth of the Hope Unites Gymnastics with Special Athletes (HUGS) programme and other initiatives that support athletes with disabilities.

"We are so excited to welcome Comcast as a partner supporting the journeys of USA Gymnastics athletes," said USA Gymnastics President and chief executive Li Li Leung.

"The company's commitment to innovation and to athletes in programmes ranging from HUGS to the Olympic Team will serve the sport in a holistic way."

The renaming of the Championships will last until 2024, with this year's edition under the Xfinity branding set to take place from August 24 to 27 in San Jose.

The USA Gymnastics National Championships is set to be renamed to the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships ©Getty Images

Xfinity will also serve as presenting partner of USA Gymnastics announcement of the national, World Championships, and Olympic teams.

"We are proud to partner with USA Gymnastics and support the incredible gymnasts who are pursuing their Olympic dreams," said, Matt Lederer, vice-president of branded partnerships and amplification at Comcast.

"The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be a truly unique celebration in one of the world's most stunning cities and we look forward to once again bringing the thrill and excitement of the Games home.

"By highlighting these athletes' remarkable stories of achievement, sportsmanship, and resilience, we hope to inspire the next generation."

Gymnastics at Paris 2024 is set to take place from July 27 to August 10, with the Bercy Arena staging artistic and trampoline competition while rhythmic is due to be contested at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

Comcast is parent company of NBCUniversal which has the American rights for the Olympic Games until 2032.