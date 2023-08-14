Iranian cyclist goes missing after Cycling World Championships in Scotland

Iranian cyclist Mohammad Ganjkhanlou has disappeared in Glasgow following the conclusion of the Cycling World Championships which were held in the city and across Scotland.

The 26-year-old had finished 66th in the men's time trial on Saturday (August 12) which was the penultimate day of competition.

Cycling Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran President Rasoul Asadi states that Ganjkhanlou left his hotel on Saturday night and is yet to return to the delegation.

"The investigation is ongoing and I hope he is found as soon as possible," Asadi said, as reported by the Tehran Times.

Team members were supposed to report back on Sunday night but he is said to have been granted asylum in the United Kingdom.

Iran has been consumed by civil unrest and protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested for "improperly" wearing her hijab.

Following Amini's death, protests erupted in the country, demanding improved rights for women.

The hijab, a type of headscarf, is compulsory for women in Iran.

The Iranian Government called the protests rioting, cracking down on activism which led to the deaths of 481 people, according to non-governmental organisation Iran Human Rights.

Mohammad Ganjkhanlou disappeared on Saturday night and has since not reported back ©Getty Images

Ganjkhanlou is an accomplished track and road cyclist.

He won road race bronze at the Islamic Solidarity Games last year before a scratch title at the Asian Track Cycling Championships in June.

It is not the first time that athletes have sought asylum in the country following a sporting event.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham saw at least 17 participants, of which 13 were athletes, reported missing.

The majority of the disappearances were from Sri Lanka, which has been experiencing economic and political turmoil.

Sri Lanka's team were asked to hand over their passports at one stage of Birmingham 2022, to stop more members trying to flee and settle in England, but officials were advised such an order was unlawful.

Five of the 10 Sri Lankan team members who had disappeared were still reported missing in late August.

Pakistani boxers were also reported missing, as well as competitors or officials from Ghana, Cameroon and Botswana.

Some 255 athletes and officials who travelled to Australia on special Commonwealth Games visas for Gold Coast 2018 remained in the country after they expired, with many seeking asylum.

insidethegames has contacted the International Cycling Union and Cycling World Championships for comment.