Japan impress on day one of IJF Hungary Masters with three golds

Japan dominated the first day of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Hungary Masters event in Budapest, earning three of the available five gold medals.

Number five seed Wakana Koga triumphed in the women's under-48 kilograms final against unseeded American athlete Maria Celia Laborde for gold at the Papp László Sports Arena.

Top seed Assunta Scutto of Italy took bronze with victory against Milica Nikolić of Serbia, with Mongolia's Baasankhuu Bavuudorj the other medallist as she beat Spain's Laura Martinez Abelenda.

Ryuju Nagayama took gold for Japan in the men's under-60kg category, beating Ariunbold Enkhtaivan of Mongolia in the decider.

Bronze medals went to another Japanese judoka in reigning Olympic champion Naohisa Takato and the man who beat him in the quarter-finals Kim Won-Jin.

They overcame Salih Yildiz of Turkey and Balabay Aghayev of Azerbaijan, respectively.

Ryoma Tanaka was the other gold medallist for Japan, taking victory against Moldova's Denis Vieru in the men's under-66kg decider.

Two-time Olympic medallist An Ba-ul earned the first bronze medal with a win in golden score against Erkhembayar Battogtokh, and the United Arab Emirates' Narmandakh Bayanmunkh completed the podium with an ippon against Ukraine's Iadov Bogdan.

A high-profile women's under-52kg final featured the Olympic silver medallist Amandine Buchard of France and the Tokyo 2020 champion at under-48kg Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo.

Uzbekistan's world silver medallist Diyora Keldiyorova had to settle for bronze by beating Britain's Chelsie Giles, and Gefen Primo of Israel the other medallist through her win against Réka Pupp.

Canada's Jessica Klimkait beat France's Sarah Léonie Cysique in the final of the under-57kg event ©IJF

Canada's Jessica Klimkait was the other gold medallist on day one in Budapest, winning the women's under-57kg final against France's Sarah Léonie Cysique.

Japan's Haruka Funakubo earned bronze by ippon against Priscilla Gneto of France, and Daria Bilodid won an entertaining contest against Germany's Pauline Starke to place joint-third.

The IJF Hungary Masters is set to continue tomorrow and conclude on Sunday (August 6).

Paris 2024 Olympics qualification points are available at the competition.