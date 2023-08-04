India and Poland triumph in compound team finals at World Archery Championships

India and Poland claimed compound team titles at the Berlin 2023 World Archery Championships today.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami teamed up to secure the women's team gold medal, a first in any category for the country at the World Championships.

The trio defeated Dafne Quintero, Ana Sofía Hernandez Jeon and Andrea Becerra of Mexico 235-229 in the final.

The victory is more special as they beat defeated defending champions Colombia 220-216 in the semi-finals.

"We were confident of winning this match. We just focused on the process," said 17-year-old Swami, as quoted by Sportstar.

"Despite the noise from the stands, we did not get distracted and focused on our shooting," Kaur added.

Vennam expressed delight in winning the first gold for the nation and said, "We want to win many more gold medals."

Unprecedented match for the WORLD TITLE in Berlin.

History has been made at the world championships. 🥹#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/BnKA36gFUd — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 4, 2023

Colombians walked away without any medal after going down in the bronze medal match.

The South Korean team of So Chae-won, Oh Yoohyun, and Song Yun-soo got the better of Sara López Alejandra Usquiano and Juliana Gallego Lopez 230-225.

López and Usquiano was part of the team that took the title in Yankton, United States, in 2021.

Przemysław Konecki, Łukasz Przybylski, and Rafał Dobrowolski of Poland triumphed in the men's compound team final against Denmark.

They defeated Mathias Fullerton, Tore Bjarnarson, Martin Damsbo in the shoot-off after tying 233-233.

USA claims world title by beating the defending champions in Berlin. 🇺🇸🥇#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/MBW9JBY8xI — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 4, 2023

The Netherlands claimed the final podium spot thanks to Mike Schloesser, Jay Tjin-a-djie, and Sil Pater.

It was a tight match with the Europeans edging South Koreans Kim Jongho, Yang Jaewon, and Choi Yonghee 235-231.

Alexis Ruiz and Sawyer Sullivan of the United States combined to win the mixed compound title López and Sebastián Arenas Colombia.

The final went down to the wire with the Americans winning 156-154.

Mariya Shkolna and Gilles Seywert of Luxembourg settled for bronze, defeating Sanne de Laat and Mike Schloesser 156-155.