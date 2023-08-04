Organisers have released the official song for the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games entitled A la cima, which has been produced by DJ Bitman in collaboration with Ana Tijoux and Movimiento Original.

It has been described as a mix of typical Chilean and South American urban rhythms, and translates to To the top.

It was launched to the public in the Central Plaza of the Gabriela Mistral Cultural Centre in Santiago.

Chile's Minister of the Interior and Public Safety Carolina Tohá, Sports Minister Jaime Pizarro and Governor of Santiago Claudio Orrego were among the politicians in attendance at the launch, along with Organising Committee executive director Harold Mayne-Nicholls and Chilean Olympic Committee President Miguel Ángel Mujica.

Mayne-Nicholls was impressed with the production.

"I want to thank these great musicians, the great production they have made, the great album, the great music that they are going to bring us to the Games," he said.

"They are going to make us live the party that all our athletes will give us."

DJ Bitman, whose real name is José Antonio Bravo, is one of Chile's best-known DJs, who described the Games song a "a milestone in our careers".

A la cima is a mix of typical Chilean and South American urban rhythms ©Panam Sports

Hip hop group Movimiento Original features vocalists Stailok and Aerstame as well as the DJ Acres.

Stailok, whose real name is Francisco Rojas, explained the meaning of the song's name.

"It is about always going to the top with the optimism that characterises Movimiento Original and Ana Tijoux," he said.

"And encourage all the athletes who are going to participate in this great competition and those who will be there for the first time, to do it with their hearts, we can all reach the top in any field."

Chilean French singer Tijoux was the other artist who featured in the song, although attended the launch virtually as she is touring Europe.

The song is available on Spotify and YouTube.

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games are scheduled for October 20 to November 5 and the Parapan American Games for November 17 to 26.