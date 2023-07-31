A total of 79 medal events are set to be contested at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games following the confirmation of the sporting programme which features wheelchair curling mixed doubles for the first time.

There will be 39 titles available for men, 39 for women, and five mixed events with Alpine skiing, biathlon, and cross-country skiing offering gender parity in terms of the number of medal events.

In total there are 665 athlete quota places for the Games, which is 20 per cent higher than the 558 final entry numbers for Beijing 2022.

If all quota places are filled, then Milan Cortina 2026 will be the biggest Winter Paralympic Games to date in terms of athlete participation.

Pyeongchang currently holds the record with 564 athletes taking part.

"With just under three years to go until the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, I am really pleased that we can confirm the medal events programme and athlete quotas," said International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons.

IPC President Andrew Parsons claims wheelchair curling mixed doubles will add another dimension to the Winter Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

"The addition of a second wheelchair curling event adds a new dimension to the ice sports at the Games, while I hope that NPCs and International Federations use the time remaining between now and 2026 to further develop female talent in order to fulfil the number of slots available to them."

The wheelchair curling mixed doubles event joins men's and women's team tournaments on the Milan Cortina 2026 programme.

It was approved to make its Paralympic debut by the IPC Governing Board following an application and review process.

"We're extremely happy that our newest discipline, wheelchair mixed doubles will be part of the Paralympic programme in 2026," said World Curling Federation head of competitions Eeva Roethlisberger.

"In the last two seasons we had two successful World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Curling Championships.

The mixed doubles discipline has already had two World Championships in the lead up to its first Paralympic appearance ©WCF

"At these events, alongside traditional curling nations, relatively new member associations finished on the podium.

"It shows the discipline's strong potential, and we are very excited that it will be showcased on the Paralympic stage."

The Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio in Cortina d'Ampezzo is due to host Milan Cortina 2026's curling events.

The venue, known in English as the Olympic Ice Stadium, was used for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as figure skating, at the 1956 Winter Olympics in Cortina.

Work is expected to take place on the venue to improve its accessibility and make it suitable for wheelchair users at an approximate cost of €6 million (£5.2 million/$6.6 million).



