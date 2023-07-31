OCA launch first Under-16 Asian Ice Hockey Youth Camp as part of Gangwon 2024 preparations

Athletes from 27 countries are set to be put through their paces at the week-long Under-16 Asian Ice Hockey Youth Camp in Tashkent as part of the continent's preparations for next year's Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon.

The camp, organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in collaboration with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), is due to start tomorrow and conclude next Monday (August 7) in the Uzbek capital.

It is the first time the OCA has held a youth camp for a winter sport having previously staged Asian Youth Development Camps in order disciplines.

It is hoped that the camp will help the development of the sport in Asia before Gangwon 2024.

The week-long camp is aimed at boosting ice hockey players' preparations for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics ©Getty Images

The OCA’s last camp for young athletes was in diving and was held in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur in August 2022.

"We are decided to have a winter sport camp this time as we want to develop winter sports, and in particular ice hockey," said Tony Tarraf, head of the OCA’s athletes development department and special projects.

"We want National Olympic Committees in the region to promote winter sports with an eye on the Winter Youth Olympic Games."

At the last Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne in 2020, Japan won the gold medal in the girls tournament after beating Sweden 4-1 in the final.

In addition, Hong Kong player Yam Yau was part of "Team Green" which won the gold medal in the boys' 3x3 mixed tournament.





Japan won the Winter Youth Olympic Games gold medal in the girls tournament at Lausanne 2020 ©Getty Images

A total of 126 athletes, game officials and coaches from 27 nations are set to participate in the training camp.





Among the countries that have registered to take part include China, Japan, South Korea, India, Pakistan and hosts Uzbekistan.

The other nations that are due to be represented are Afghanistan, Bahrain, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Thailand, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

A total of nine IIHF instructors led by the governing body’s sports development manager Harald Springfield, are set to oversee the ice hockey programme.