Morocco's Benzina becomes first player to wear hijab at FIFA Women’s World Cup

Moroccan defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab at the FIFA Women’s World Cup after following her appearance against South Korea in Adelaide today.

Benzina wore the headscarf in Morocco’s 1-0 historic victory over South Korea at the Hindmarsh Stadium.

FIFA had imposed a ban on the hijab being worn in international matches in 2007 citing safety reasons.

The ban was lifted in 2014 before Muslim players wore the headscarves for the first time in an FIFA event during the 2016 Under-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.

Unlike some Muslim countries, women are free in Morocco to decide whether or not they want to wear the hijab.

Headscarf-wearing Nouhaila Benzina, left, helped Morocco beat South Korea 1-0 ©Getty Images

Speaking to Al Jazeera before the start of the tournament staged in Australia and New Zealand, Benzina claimed it would be a proud moment to wear the headscarf.

"Lots of work was done over many years, and thank God it had a positive result," said Benzina.

"We hope to play at a high level and honour Moroccans."

Benzina was named on the bench in Morocco’s World Cup opener against Germany only to be unused in the 6-0 loss in Group H.

The 25-year-old was included in the starting line-up against South Korea and helped Morocco claim their first-ever World Cup win.

Nouhaila Benzina received a yellow card during her historic appearance in Morocco's 1-0 victory over South Korea at the FIFA Women's World Cup ©Getty Images

Ibtissam Jraidi’s sixth minute header proved to be enough for Morocco as they edged their higher ranked opponents, although Benzina was cautioned during the victory.

"We are honoured to be the first Arab country to take part in the World Cup," said Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak.

"We feel that we have to shoulder a big responsibility to give a good image, to shop the achievements the Moroccan team has made."