African Games in Accra will help promote Ghana to the rest of continent, predicts Sports Minister

Ghana’s Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has claimed that staging next year’s African Games will help to make Accra a "sports hub" in the region.

More than 5,000 athletes from over 50 countries are expected head to the Ghanaian capital for the continental multi-sport event in around seven months’ time.

Nigeria was the last West African nation to stage the Games in 2003 as Ghana prepares to host it for the first time.

The 13th edition of the Games was originally scheduled to be held this August only to be postponed to March next year because of delays to preparations and an economic crisis in Ghana.

I had a productive meeting with key stakeholders for Accra 2023. We

discussed strategies for Ghana's success at the 13th African Games.

Urged everyone to give their best in preparing our teams. I'm thrilled with the federation's commitment. #Accra2023 #SportsDevelopment #TeamGh pic.twitter.com/h2zGTP0czg — Mustapha Ussif (@ussif_mustapha) July 28, 2023

Ussif held a press briefing here he underlined the significance of the event to Ghana.

He revealed that the main aim of organising the Games was to use sport to achieve national and continental development goals.

"The event also aims to contribute to Ghana’s transformational agenda and the African Union Agenda 2063, positioning Accra as a sports hub in West Africa," said Ussif in a report by Ghana Web.

Ussif claimed that an estimated television and online audience of 2.5 billion viewers would tune in to see the African Games, scheduled to be held from March 8 to 23.

With so many people expected to watch the Games, Ussif said the event would help to promote Ghanaian culture, including dance, music, and food to the outside world.

A total of 22 sports have been named on the programme for Accra 2023 with Ghana set to be the stage for Olympic qualifiers in badminton, cycling, swimming, table tennis, tennis, triathlon and wrestling.

Construction work continues on several facilities in preparation for the Games including the University of Ghana Stadium and the Borteyman Sports Complex.

Ussif also revealed that six youth and sports centres were nearing completion.

The facilities are set to be located in Axim, Dunkwa-on-Offin, Dormaa Ahenkro, Wa, Koforidua, and Ho.