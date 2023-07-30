A briefing for Technical Delegates Conference has been held by Hangzhou 2022 to update officials on preparations for this year's re-arranged Asian Games in the Chinese city ©Hangzhou2022

Hangzhou 2022 has claimed at the Technical Delegates Conference that all the core preparations for the multi-sport event in the Chinese city have been completed.

Hangzhou 2022 provided a wide-ranging update on preparations for the 19th edition of the Games which is due to take place from September 23 to October 8 this year, having been postponed from last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The sport entry operation has concluded, with a record number of 12,527 athletes from 45 Asian countries and regions now due to be involved.

At present, all the 40 sports, 61 disciplines, and 483 events, for the 19th Asian Games have been determined.

All 56 competition venues have passed functional acceptance after demonstrating their qualifications to host relevant Asian Games events.

The Asian Games Village and Sub-Villages are fully prepared to accommodate athletes, team officials, technical officials, and media professionals and provide them with comprehensive accommodation, catering, and other necessary services.

"As the first Asian Games after the COVID-19 health crisis, the Hangzhou Asian Games plays a unique, inspiring and significant role for people in Asia," Haider Farman, director of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Asian Games Department, said.

"The OCA will, as always, support [Hangzhou 2022] in its Games preparations, maintain close ties and provide assistance with hosting the event.

"Together, we will make all the necessary efforts to deliver a successful, unique and unforgettable sports and cultural event, and leave a lasting memory of the Hangzhou Asian Games for the Olympic Movement in Asia."


Officials attending the Technical Delegates Conference had the opportunity to visit Hangzhou 2022 facilities ©Hangzhou2022
During the Technical Delegates Conference, officials visited Hangzhou 2022 facilities.


Chen Weiqiang, the executive secretary general of Hangzhou 2022 and the city's Deputy Mayor, told the technical delegates that 52 test events had been conducted, with the final one set for this weekend.

"In addition, we have constantly reviewed and improved several important areas such as arrival and departure, transportation and medical services," he said.

"With 59 days to go, we are working hard to deliver a safe, orderly, wonderful and successful Asian Games."

All the 4,575 international and domestic technical officials have been appointed and are available and the general competition schedule of the Games has almost been completed.

The technical delegates for the 40 sports, 61 disciplines and 483 events heard that the final competition schedule would be released in late August.

The Sport Command Centre, the Sport Information Centre, the 78 teams for sport programmes, and the 31 teams for training programmes have been completed and assembled.

Their professional services and event organising capabilities have been enhanced through professional training and pre-Games events.


Haider Farman, director of the Olympic Council of Asia Asian Games Department, second left front row, has predicted that Hangzhou 2022 is set to be a big success ©Hangzhou2022
The Main Media Centre (MMC) has completed its basic setup as the main base for accredited media and broadcasters to work and live in during the Games time. 


According to the relevant plan, the MMC operation team will settle in the Centre by August 15, and the MMC will enter official operation on September 18.

The main parts of various sports publications have been compiled.

"I believe that, through this Technical Delegates Conference, the technical delegates and technical officials are able to have a more in-depth and comprehensive understanding of the preparations for Games-related services and Games-time support," Farman said.

"Going forward, [Hangzhou 2022] will further optimise services for technical officials which will lay a foundation for the success of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

"We believe that the Hangzhou Asian Games will be the sports event highlight of Asia in 2023 and will be the best ever Asian Games in history."