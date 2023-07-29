FIFA President Gianni Infantino has left the Women's World Cup after less than a week of the month-long tournament.

He had previously called for the event to be shown the same respect as the men's tournament when criticising broadcasters for not offering enough television rights.

Infantino's departure from the Australia and New Zealand co-hosted competition stands in contrast to the World Cup in Qatar last year where he attended a multitude of the 64 matches.

His private jet was seen leaving Tahiti on July 17 before staying in New Zealand for eight days and then returning to Tahiti on July 25, five days after the tournament begun, according to Sky News.

Gianni Infantino has not visited Australia once since it was awarded co-hosting rights for the Women's World Cup in 2020 ©Getty Images

FIFA would not say when the Swiss-Italian official, who is an International Olympic Committee member, is due to return to the Women's World Cup which is scheduled to end on August 20.

The distance between the two host nations made it impossible for him to attend every match, but he has not reportedly visited Australia since it was awarded the hosting rights in 2020.

Infantino was mainly based in Qatar for more than a year leading up to the men's World Cup, which FIFA said was "in order to deliver his Presidential duties and be closer to the FIFA World Cup".

He attended matches on the first five days of the tournament in New Zealand.

He was seen at the tournament's opening game on July 20 between New Zealand and Norway, and most recently at Eden Park in Auckland, to see Italy beat Argentina and meet the family who bought the 1.5 millionth ticket.

"It's time to respect women," he previously posted on Instagram, calling it a "slap in the face" that broadcasters would not pay similar fees for men's World Cups.

"We just want that the (women's) game is respected and that the right money is paid for that," he said in May.

Infantino has left the tournament to meet different FIFA members from the Pacific Islands which was previously arranged before the event.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed to insidethegames that Infantino will be returning to the Women's World Cup before the end of the competition.