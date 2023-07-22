The Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games Village has opened its doors to athletes, with representatives from hosts China the first to enter.

More than 300 members of China's team from 13 sports have moved into the FISU Games Village, with the event due to start next Friday (July 28).

The 800,000 square metres sit on the campus of Chengdu University is set to welcome more than 9,500 athletes and officials for the FISU Games, which were delayed by two years due to tough COVID-19 restrictions in China nit have retained the original Chengdu 2021 branding.

FISU secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond, China's Vice-Minister of the General Administration of Sport and Organising Committee vice-president Zhou Jinqiang and Chengdu Mayor Wang Fengchao were among the officials who attended the official opening.

China's flag was raised as part of the ceremony, followed by the flags of FISU, the Federation of University Sports of China and the Organising Committee.





Host country China were the first country to check in to the Athletes' Village for the FISU Summer World University Games, due to open in Chengdu in Friday ©Chengdu 2021

Saintrond underlined the significance of the FISU Games Village opening.





"The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived," the Belgian official said.

"The Games Village is the soul of the event.

"All the athletes living together in harmony."

Athletes from more than 100 countries are expected to compete at the FISU Games, which has been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from the United States, Brazil, France, Argentina and South Africa are expected to be among the first to check into the Village.

The FISU Games Village consists of 10 apartment blocks and two restaurants for athletes, with facilities including a 24-hour support service, medical centre, fitness centre, basketball hall and swimming pool.

Welcome to the FISU Games Village!!

🐼#Rongbao is here celebrating the opening ceremony of the athlete village in Chengdu University and welcoming our villagers! 🫶🫶Only #6daystogo to the grand opening ceremony of #Chengdu2021 #FISUGames, can’t wait to listen to your story… pic.twitter.com/pQoLiZDcwl — Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games (@Chengdu2021) July 22, 2023

It is claimed competition venues are all accessible within one hour from the Village.

The Village is set to be open until August 11, three days after the Closing Ceremony.

There are 268 medal events in 18 sports.

Chengdu set to become the third Chinese mainland city to stage the Summer edition following on from Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011.

Yekaterinburg in Russia was initially awarded hosting rights for this year's FISU Games, but these were suspended following the invasion of Ukraine.