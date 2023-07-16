South Africa sign deals to train in Montpellier, Sète and Millau before Paris 2024

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has secured training bases in three cities in the south of France to boost preparations for next year’s Olympics in Paris.

Agreements have been made with Montpellier, Sète and Millau that will allow South African athletes to access facilities in the build-up to Paris 2024.

The SASCOC claimed that the training camps were a "crucial component" in ensuring the South African team are fully prepared for the Games.

Philippe Saurel, François Commeinhes and Emmanuelle Gazel, the Mayors of the respective cities of Montpellier, Sète and Millau - have signed agreements with the SASCOC.

SASCOC President Barry Hendricks revealed the three cities had provided his athletes with an "incredible opportunity" to prepare for Paris 2024.

"This marks the first step towards establishing a positive, meaningful and long-lasting relationship with France," said Hendricks.

"We are always open to signing agreements that will benefit our federations and athletes.

"Agreements of this nature greatly contribute to preparing the athletes and support staff of Team SA for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond."

South Africa will be aiming to improve on their performance at Tokyo 2020 where they picked up just three medals ©Getty Images

The three cities in the Occitania region are said to boast facilities to train athletes in 23 Olympic and seven Paralympic sports.

The SASCOC has signed similar agreements in preparation for previous Olympics.

Machida and Iizuka in Japan offered training facilities before Tokyo 2020 only for the pandemic to scupper those plans with the delayed Games held under COVID-19 restrictions in 2021.

The SASCOC’s deal with Montpellier, Sète and Millau comes with just over a year to go before Paris stages the Olympics.

"We are extremely excited about this opportunity," said SASCOC chief executive Nozipho Jafta.

"With just over a year remaining until the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, these agreements are vital to the success of our teams.

"Our athletes will experience the standards of global training facilities as they enter the final stages of their preparation.

"We look forward to fostering more relationships that will benefit our team."





Sète is one of three places where South African athletics will train before Paris 2024 ©Trip Advisor





Millau, Montpellier and Sète have all agreed to host the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay.

Montpellier has already been selected as a base camp for France's judo teams and the Australian rugby sevens men's and women's team at Paris 2024.

South Africa picked up one gold and two silvers at Tokyo 2020 – seven fewer medals than they secured at Rio 2016.