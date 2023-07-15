AC Milan set to move from 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony venue after purchasing land for new stadium

AC Milan appears to be pushing ahead with plans to move away from the San Siro which looks set to be spared of demolition after the Winter Olympics in 2026.

The 80,000-capacity venue has been chosen to host the Opening Ceremony of Milan Cortina 2026, but uncertainty remains over the future of the ground following the Games.

Plans had been tabled to demolish the San Siro to make way for a new stadium shared by owners AC Milan and Inter Milan.

However, it is reported in Italy that an injunction is due to be filed by those against the demolition, which is expected to scupper both clubs’ plans.

According to reports, the injunction would come into force in 2025 - just one year before the start of the Winter Olympics.

AC Milan and Inter Milan are looking to go seperate ways having shared the San Siro since 1947 ©Getty Images

The two Italian football giants have shared the San Siro since 1947 but both clubs are now proposing to construct their own grounds.

AC Milan are planning to build a stadium in the La Maura area of the city, while Inter Milan have identified a site between the towns of Assago and Rozzano for a new home.

It has emerged this week that AC Milan paid around €3 million (£2.5 million/$3.3 million) to acquire 90 per cent of Sportlifecity - the company that owns the land where its new ground could be built.

According to Football Italia, Sportlifecity bought the plot of land for €7.2 million (£6.2 million/$8 million) last month.

AC Milan are expected to use the land for the creation of a stadium as the site has already received the green light by local authority for a development in sport and entertainment.

The San Siro is due to host the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics on February 6 in 2026, with the Games due to run until February 22.