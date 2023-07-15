FIFA has partnered with TikTok for the upcoming Women's World Cup to produce tailored content from the tournament due to take place from next Thursday (July 20) until August 20.

This marks the first official collaboration between FIFA and TikTok, a short-form video hosting service, and the first time FIFA has worked with an entertainment platform to produce and tailor content for the Women's World Cup.

The content will include behind-the-scenes moments, team arrivals, live pre-match footage promoting the game and where to watch it, match highlights, and player and coach reactions.

Fans on TikTok will also be able to access the FIFA Women's World Cup Hub which will also feature content from the governing body, broadcasters, teams, and athletes.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura hopes that partnership with TikTok will help to attract the attention of a young audience ©Getty Images

"We're thrilled that TikTok has chosen FIFA to provide dedicated, creative and entertaining video content throughout what'll be a groundbreaking FIFA Women's World Cup," said FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura.

"Our teams will be making use of the best formats and tone of voice to promote women's football and reach a young and diverse audience that’s keen to consume and engage with football.

"This innovative agreement confirms that we represent a much-loved brand amongst the younger generations and it’s proof of our continued path to propose new forms of engagement."

FIFA and TikTok are also working to bring creators from around the world to Australia and New Zealand for the month-long event.

By giving them access, it is claimed that they are helping fans on TikTok get a behind-the-scenes look into the tournament.

More than 38 billion views on TikTok have already been recorded for World Cup content prior to the historic partnership ©Getty Images

A total of 38.2 billion views have already been recorded across FIFA's TikTok World Cup hashtags, with a further increase expected for the start of the competition later this month.

"By giving fans from around the world unique access to their favourite teams and players, TikTok has quickly become a go-to destination for women's sports content," said TikTok global head of sports Harish Sarma.

"As we celebrate one of the biggest women's sports events of the year, we're excited to be working with FIFA to bring dedicated content from the Women's World Cup to our global sports community, giving them a front row seat to all the action.

"Our collaboration with FIFA builds on our commitment to shine a greater spotlight on women's sports while giving female players the equal representation and recognition they deserve."