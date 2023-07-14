Exclusive: Casado rules out super-sprint Los Angeles 2028 chance but says Olympic inclusion campaign will begin imminently

World Triathlon President Marisol Casado has claimed that the organisation is not looking for the new super-sprint discipline to be featured at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games but is beginning the process for inclusion at the event.

The format is set to crown world champions for the first time here at the Sprint and Relay World Championships and has been received well by athletes and spectators alike.

However, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Casado feels it is not the right time to aim for inclusion on the biggest stage and ruled out an attempt to have it on the Los Angeles 2028 sporting programme.

"No, no I'm not confident [that it will feature at Los Angeles 2028]," the Spaniard told insidethegames.

"I'm not focusing on it but this is something we are preparing for.

"We have enquired about the Games in some ways, but we are very happy at this point what with the mixed relay that featured at Tokyo 2020 which we were delighted with.

Super-sprint world champions are set to be crowned for the first time but will have to wait their turn for a shot at Olympic glory in the discipline ©World Triathlon

"We like to keep evolving the sport and introducing different formats and we are open to every one.

"This is very much in our DNA.

"We would like to have it in the Games but I think it needs to be done properly so we must prepare.

"We will start now!"

The super sprint sees the course shortened to a 300-metre swim, 7.5-kilometre cycle, and 1.75km run.

World Triathlon were recently successful in extending its Olympic portfolio with the addition of the mixed relay at the Games in Japan's capital city two years ago.

The International Federation is also looking to further its development of duathlon.

Marisol Casado wants to relaunch the campaign for winter triathlon to feature at the Olympic Games ©World Triathlon

The format features just the running and cycling element of the sport and is seen as a key in unlocking potential growth in Africa.

Furthermore, Casado is determined to rejuvenate winter triathlon's Olympic ambitions as the discipline is "close to her heart."

It features snow running, cycling with larger tires of at least 26 x 1.5 inches, and cross-country skiing.

It was rejected as an Olympic sport by the IOC in November 2006 and then Casado tried once again after she was elected World Triathlon President in 2010.

However, with mixed relay being pushed the body had to focus on one and shelve the winter discipline.