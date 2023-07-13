UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings after fans of Ħamrun Spartans and Maccabi Haifa clashed, forcing the Champions League first qualifying round tie in Malta to be stopped for 30 minutes.

Europe’s continental football governing body is set to consider issuing sanctions following the fan violence that overshadowed Israeli team Maccabi’s 4-0 victory over hosts Spartans at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on Tuesday (July 11).

Maccabi and Spartans are both facing charges of "throwing of objects" and "crowd disturbances" by UEFA.

Further charges levelled at Spartans include "lighting of fireworks" and "acts of damage".

According to reports in Israel, the violence was sparked by chants of "Palestine, Palestine, Palestine" by Spartans’ supporters.

Malta has close ties with Palestine which remains locked in a long-running conflict with Israel.

يستمر رفض الاندية الصهيونية من المشاركة في دوري ابطال اوروبا جماهيرياً وليس على مستوى الاداري..



في التصفيات المؤهلة لدوري الابطال يوم امس بين هامرون سبارتانز المالطي و مكابي حيفا جمهور هامرون المالطي هتفوا بفلسطين 🇵🇸 بينما جمهور مكابي حيفا هجم عليهم.

pic.twitter.com/Bm8UmHWafs — نواف العقيّل (@nawaf__oga) July 12, 2023

The match was halted for 30 minutes as police officers entered the stand in a bid to bring an end to the clashes between fans.

The Times of Israel has reported that five Israeli supporters were arrested.

There also reports in Malta that two men were sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for three years and each fined $337 (£257/€300) after pleading guilty.

UEFA has said that the organisation’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will "decide on the matter in due course".

The second leg of the tie between Maccabi and Spartans is scheduled to be held in Israel on July 18.