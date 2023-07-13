The Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games Organising Committee (GOC) has strongly condemned the publication and distribution of the Community Group registration forms throughout Honiara due to scams reported.

The body claims it is unauthorised and has seen people posing as members of the Organising Committee, promising public that they would get hired, and then charging them fees for the Community Group application forms.

This is said to have taken place for a number of weeks, and even after the closing date for applications on June 23.

"We heard that there may be one or two people out there who are selling the Community Group application forms to the public," said workforce service manager Reenah Numaralai, on behalf of the GOC.

"Forms that we have made available and free to the public to complete and submit back to us are being sold.

"They are being sold out there for some price.

The Community Groups scheme was intended to help recruit people for Games preparation work ©Solomon Islands 2023

"People are charging groups or individuals to come onboard and sign up with their groups and get contracted work by the GOC.

"I can clearly state here that this is not enforced by the GOC nor is it enforced by the Workforce component of the GOC."

Numaralai has urged the public to report anyone found selling these forms to the GOC or to police.

The Community Group initiative was aimed at registered community, youth, or church groups within the capital city.

They would provide temporary cleaning, logistical and laundry services across all Games sites in the build up to the event which is set to take place from November 19 to December 2.