The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games Organising Committee has begun the 100-day countdown to the event by looking forward to the final preparations.

The Pan American Games are due to take place from October 20 to November 5 in the Chilean capital, which was awarded the hosting rights in November 2017.

The Torch is due to be unveiled on July 20 and has been described as "the symbol that mobilises Pan American and Parapan American fire throughout the continent".

It is due to travel around the continent on a journey beginning in the ancient Mesoamerican city of Teotihuacan, which is in modern day Mexico, before reaching Santiago on the day of the Opening Ceremony.

Before the end of the month, on July 30, the official anthem of the Games is set to be presented at the GAM Cultural Center in the host city.

The Sustainability Plan is then due to be announced on August 9 in collaboration with Chile's Ministry for the Environment.

"These Pan American and Parapan American Games have a marked sustainable stamp, which has been a working guide from day one and has been felt in all aspects of the operation," read a Santiago 2023 statement.

"Due to the magnitude of this mega-event, the organisation understands that it is a legacy of environmental protection and care of the environment, taking into account the use of natural enclosures."

Then from August to October, the opening of several venues due to host competitions at the Games will take place.

It is due to be one of the biggest sporting events in Chilean history with approximately 1.2 million people set to watch the Games in person while a further 200 million are expected to tune in to television broadcasts.

The Parapan American Games is due to follow from November 17 to 26.