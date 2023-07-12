Judges in a Swiss court have dismissed an appeal by FIFA against a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling which overturned a ban on the former President of Haiti’s Football Federation for alleged sexual abuse of members of the national women’s team.

In November 2020, FIFA imposed a "lifetime ban from football-related activities" on Yves Jean-Bart after what it described as "an extensive investigation conducted by the Independent Ethics Committee."

Jean-Bart denied the accusations.

In February this year, CAS overturned the ban ruling that "none of the testimonies heard by CAS were sufficiently precise and convincing to establish guilt."

In March, FIFA filed an application with the Swiss courts calling for their original ban on Jean-Bart to be upheld.

"FIFA is concerned that this award contains a number of very serious procedural and substantive flaws, including the CAS Panel’s failure to evaluate key pieces of evidence that were offered by FIFA,“ a FIFA statement claimed.

The decision was reached by three Swiss Federal Tribunal judges.

FIFA was ordered by the judges to pay CHF15,000 (£13,200/$17,100/€15,400) in court costs and CHF17,000 (£15,000/$19,480/€17,500) to Jean-Bart.

Haiti’s women’s team are set to make their debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brisbane on July 22 when they play England.