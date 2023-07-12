Hidalgo set to welcome Chefs de Mission to Paris one year away from Olympics

Paris' Mayor Anne Hidalgo is poised to welcome Chefs de Mission for next year's Olympics from more than 200 countries later this week.

Chefs de Mission are due to begin their arrivals on Friday (July 14), with Hidalgo set to welcome them along with Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet to a dinner at the French capital's Hôtel de Ville on Sunday (July 16).

They are then scheduled to meet French Minister for Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa-Castéra on Monday (July 17) at the Quai d'Orsay.

The Chefs de Mission seminar also offers an opportunity for the leading representatives from each country to tour Paris 2024 venues on Tuesday (July 18) and Wednesday (July 19) next week.

Paris 2024 organisers hope to show that work is on time for the Games and provide reassurances on preparations.

A programme of test events for next year's Olympics has begun in Marseille this week for sailing, and more are due to follow including in Paris next month for triathlon.

The Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony along the River Seine is a little more than one year away ©Paris 2024

The start of the Olympic Games is a little more than one year away, with the Opening Ceremony along the River Seine scheduled for July 26 2024.

The Olympics are due to finish on August 11, marking the first time Paris has staged the Games since 1924.

The Paralympics are due to follow from August 28 to September 8.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has said he wants all 206 National Olympic Committees to compete at Paris 2024.

However, the Guatemalan Olympic Committee remains suspended which would force their athletes to compete under a neutral flag, and a decision has not been taken on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes as individual neutrals.

There are also doubts surrounding Afghanistan's participation at Paris 2024 due to concerns over restrictions on women's and girls' sport under the Taliban regime.