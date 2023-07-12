American Senator Richard Blumenthal has accused the Saudi Government of trying to buy influence in American sport during a United States Senate investigation into the deal between the United States Professional Golfers Association (PGA) and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) which controlled the LIV Golf circuit.

"Today's hearing is about much more than the game of golf," Blumenthal said.

"It is about how a brutal, repressive regime can buy influence, indeed, even take over a cherished American institution simply to cleanse its public image.

"It is a regime that has reportedly killed journalists, jailed and tortured dissidents, fostered the war in Yemen, and supported other terrorist activities including the 9/11 attack on our nation."

Blumenthal was addressing the Senate Homeland Security Subcommittee on Investigations into the agreement that was reached last month between the PGA and the Saudi backed LIV Golf tour.

Previously a number of leading players, including Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson had signed up for the circuit which was established in opposition to existing golf tours.

The hearing had been called to investigate the deal that could see PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan installed as the chairman of a new organisation with existing PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan as chief executive.

PGA Tour chief operating officer Ron Price, left, admitted that a figure above $1 billion had been discussed as part of the merger with LIV Golf ©Getty Images

PGA Tour chief operating officer Ron Price and PGA vice-chairman of policy Jimmy Dunne testified before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which was chaired by Blumenthal.

"It was clear to us and to all who love the PGA Tour and the game of golf as a whole, that the dispute was undermining growth of our sport and threatening the very survival of the PGA Tour and it was unsustainable," Price told the hearing.

"Instead of losing control of the PGA Tour, an American institution and tradition, we pursued a peace that would not only end the divisive litigation battles, but would also maintain the PGA Tour’s structure, mission and longstanding support for charity."

Price told the hearing that the framework of the agreement included permanent safeguards to ensure that the PGA remained the governing body for competitive golf.

Ron Price and PGA vice-chairman of policy Jimmy Dunne, extreme right, were questioned by the US Senate in Washington ©Getty Images

"The framework agreement contains important safeguards that ensure the Tour will operate fundamentally as it does today - the Tour will control operations, the Tour will control the Board of the new subsidiary, and the Tour will be the governing body for competitive golf in connection with any combined golf operations," Price claimed.

The amount of money involved in discussions was "north of $1 billion (£770,000/€898,000)" Price revealed to the hearing.

"Today’s about sportswashing, it is also about hypocrisy how vast sums of money can induce individuals and institutions to betray their own values and supporters or perhaps reveal a lack of values from the beginning," Blumenthal told the Senate.

"There is something that stinks about this path that you're on right now because it is a surrender and it is all about the money and that's the reason for the backlash that you see."

The agreement between PIL and the PGA has not yet been finalised.

The United States Justice Department could take legal action to block the deal if it decides that it represents a threat to national security.