Olympic champions defeated as Benesh and Partain claim gold at Beach Volleyball Pro Tour event in Gstaad

American duo Andy Benesh and Miles Partain beat Olympic and world champions Anders Mol and Christian Sørum of Norway to take gold at the latest Volleyball World Pro Tour Elite16 event in Gstaad.

Mol and Sørum claimed the first set 21-15 in the men’s final, before Benesh and Partain, who beat the same opponents during the pool phase on Thursday (July 6), turned it around to win the next two sets 21-11, 18-16.

Benesh and Partain’s stock is rising on the international volleyball scene, and they have now won three medals in seven Beach Pro Tour events, following a gold in Dubai and a bronze in Ostrava.

In the bronze-medal match, Brazilian duo Andre Loyola and George Wanderley claimed victory after their opponents Bartosz Łosiak and Michal Bryl of Poland retired during the second set.

The retirement came after Bryl sustained a foot injury, with the Polish duo leading 21-18, 11-7 at the time.

In yesterday’s semi-finals, Mol and Sørum beat Bryl and Łosiak 21-19, 18-21, 15-11, while Benesh and Partain defeated Loyola and Wanderley 21-14, 21-15.

Brazil's Ana Patricia Ramos, playing alongside Eduarda Santos Lisboa, won the women's title in Switzerland ©Getty Images

Brazilian duo Ana Patrícia Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa, also known as Duda, claimed gold and successfully defended the women's crown after beating Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng of the United States 21-18, 21-18.

It was the third encounter between the two teams in a final, and the first time that Ramos and Lisboa had come out on top.

Victory also made the Brazilians the fifth pairing to successfully retain the Elite16 title in Gstaad.

In the bronze-medal match, United States pair Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss completed the podium, after they overcame Cinja Tillmann and Svenja Müller 21-19, 21-16.

It continued a strong Beach Pro Tour season for Kloth and Nuss, who have already taken golds at the La Paz Challenge and Uberlândia Elite16.

Earlier in the semi-finals Ramos and Lisboa beat Nuss and Kloth 21-18, 23-21, while Hughes and Cheng overcame Müller and Tillmann 21-18, 21-16.