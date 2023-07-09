The Philadelphia Flyers may be forced to wait until 2025 for Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov to play for them after the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) ruled his contract was not valid.

The National Hockey League (NHL) club initially drafted Fedotov in 2015 but only signed him to his first contract in the league with a one-year entry deal last year.

Before leaving for the United States, Fedotov was arrested in Saint Petersburg for alleged evasion of military service, which is mandatory for all men aged between 18 and 27.

After standing trial, he was sent to a military base to begin his training.

He then completed a year's service and can now return to ice hockey.

The Flyers announced that his contract from 2022 would be applied to this season and the Beijing 2022 silver medallist would play for them as the franchise has his NHL rights.

However, during his time in Russia, Fedotov signed a two-year deal with CSKA Moscow which initially the KHL did not recognise.

Ivan Fedotov signed a two-year deal for CSKA Moscow during his mandatory period of military service while he was under contract with the Philadelphia Flyers ©Getty Images

It has now changed its tune and claims the NHL contract is not binding despite comments from the League's deputy commissioner Bill Daly claiming the contrary.

"The KHL, following practice and adhering to established principles, has reached out to the NHL to confirm Ivan Fedotov's contract status," read a KHL statement.

"Based on the information and documents received from the NHL, the League and the Club proceed on the basis that Ivan Fedotov does not have a valid and binding contract with an NHL club for the 2023-2024 season in the sense that was envisaged in the Memorandum of Understanding.

"Therefore, taking into account the player's expressed desire to play for CSKA in the Kontinental Hockey League, the League recognizes the legitimacy of Ivan Fedotov’s contract with CSKA for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons."

The KHL's decision could harm relations with the NHL, with which it has shared a Memorandum of Understanding since 2010.

The agreement has seen players transferred regularly between the leagues, although it was suspended temporarily following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Flyers have drafted two Russians this year in the form of seventh overall pick winger Matvei Michkov and goaltender Egor Zavragin.