Korea Rugby Union President Choi Yoon has been selected as the South Korean Chef de Mission for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games ©OK Financial Group

Korea Rugby Union President Choi Yoon has been selected as the South Korean Chef de Mission for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Choi is chairman of OK Financial Group and owns OK Financial Group Okman Volleyball Club

The 59-year-old was the deputy Chef de Mission of South Korea for Tokyo 2020.

"I am truly grateful and honored to have been given the important responsibility of being the team leader, but when I think of the team leader’s original duty to lead a team of about 1,200 players in a healthy and safe way, I feel a heavy burden on my shoulders and a heavy responsibility," Choi was quoted as saying by greenpostkorea.

"We will do our best to support the athletes with both physical and mental abilities so that our players can deliver the joy and excitement of sports, new hope and courage to the people by demonstrating passion, indomitable fighting spirit, and challenging spirit in the stadium."

The 2022 Asian Games was postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou is set to open on September 23 and conclude on October 8 ©Getty Images
The 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou is set to open on September 23 and conclude on October 8 ©Getty Images

South Korea is a powerhouse nation at the Asian Games and is third on the overall medals table.

Athletes from the nation has won 2235 medals - 745 gold, 663 silver, 827 bronze - till date.

At the latest edition in 2018, hosted in Jakarta-Palembang, South Korea finished third with a tally of 177 medals - 49 gold, 58 silver and 70 bronze.    

The performance in Indonesia was South Korea's lowest tally since New Delhi 1982.

A total of 483 golds is set to be won in 40 sports at the delayed Games in Hangzhou. 

The 19th edition of the Asian Games is set to open on September 23 and conclude on October 8. 