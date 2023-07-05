Robin Aisher, Britain’s Olympic sailing medallist and multiple Admiral’s Cup winner, has died aged 89, the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) has announced.

Aisher represented Great Britain at three summer Olympics, winning a bronze medal in the 5.5 Metre class at Mexico City 1968 together with Adrian Jardine and Paul Anderson.

At Copenhagen in 1966 and Nassau in 1967, Aisher had been part of crews to win bronze and silver medals in the World Championships.

He was also one of the most successful sailors in the Admiral's Cup, winning on multiple occasions.

The Admiral’s Cup was a biennial yachting regatta that was known for many years as the unofficial world championship of offshore racing.

Starting in 1957, it was initially contested by Great Britain and the United States, although other nations later became involved, with the format involving three boats for each team.

In company with Tony Boyden, Aisher came third in the individual points for the 1973 Admiral’s Cup in Frigate, the 1973 RORC Yacht of the Year.

In 1975, Aisher's Yeoman XX, along with Ron Amey's Noryema X, and John Prentices' Battlecry, won the Admiral's Cup for Great Britain.

Aisher was awarded Yachtsman of the Year in 1975.

In the 1977 Admiral's Cup, Great Britain retained the Trophy with a team of Jeremy Rogers' Moonshine, Aisher's Yeoman XX, and Chris Dunning's Marionette.

A third Admiral's Cup victory was achieved by Aisher sailing Yeoman XXIII as captain of the 1981 British team with Peter de Savary's Victory of Burnham, and Pam Saffrey Cooper's Dragon.

Aisher became a member of the Royal Ocean Racing Club in 1973 and was Commodore from 1985 to 1987.

He was appointed Order of the British Empire in the 1986 Birthday Honours.

"The Aisher family has requested privacy for Robin's wife Val, who is unwell, and for no flowers or cards to be sent to her home for the time being," a RORC release said.

"There will be a private family funeral, details for the memorial service will be announced when known.

"The Royal Ocean Racing Club offers our deepest condolences to the Aisher Family, with love and remembrance of Robin Aisher."

Aisher died on June 26.