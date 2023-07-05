Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) has requested that Suncorp Stadium does not miss out on funding prior to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As well as staging the 2021 NRL Grand Final, the venue houses two NRL teams, the Brisbane Broncos and the Dolphins, and is due to host the Brisbane 2032 football finals and rugby sevens tournaments.

The Brisbane Cricket Ground, known as the Gabba, is set to serve as the main venue and is due to undergo a complete rebuild at a cost of AUD$2.7 billion (£1.45 billion/$1.83 billion/€1.70 billion).

In total, AUD7 billion (£3.6 billion/$4.6 billion/€4.3 billion) is due to be spent on infrastructure for the Games which the AFL wants a slice of.

The NRL claim that it will have been nearly 30 years since Suncorp Stadium's last major redevelopment and that it will need "essential" upgrades to meet Olympic standards.

These would include improved hospitality facilities and seat replacement.

Representatives of Australia's football, rugby league, and rugby union governing bodies are said to have been meeting to ensure their sports benefit from the Olympic legacy.

The Suncorp Stadium is set to host football and rugby sevens events at Brisbane 2032 ©Getty Images

NRL general manager of partnerships Jaymes Boland-Rudder said the Lang Park patronage was 70 per cent higher than the Gabba, which would soon be "the most expensive piece of sporting infrastructure in Australia."

"It is important that Suncorp Stadium is not overlooked for funding," he said in a submission to the Senate inquiry into Australia's readiness to host Brisbane 2032, as reported by the Courier Mail.

Australian Rugby League Commissioner Kate Jones said that despite the stadium's appearance the body still wants it to be as good a venue as possible for the Games.

"It's held up beautifully and it’s still regarded as a great stadium," she said, as reported by the Courier Mail.

"But we want to make sure it's world-class when the eyes of the world are on Brisbane in 2032."

The Suncorp Stadium has received around AUD 43 million in renovations in the last 10 years since it was redeveloped in 2003 ©Getty Images

International Olympic Committee officials visited the stadium last year and claimed it was in great condition and could hold the Games in its current state.

It has received several upgrades recently including an AUD11 million (£5.8 million/$7.3 million/€6.7 million) investment into accessibility and technology upgrades for this year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

AUD10 million (£5.2 million/$6.7 million/€6.1 million) was also committed to be invested next year for two lifts and the replacement of 30,000 seats, out of 52,500.

A total of AUD43 million (£22.6 million/$28.8 million/€26.4 million) has been spent on the facility in the past decade.

"The NRL has benefited greatly from the State Government's investment in not only Suncorp Stadium but Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, CBUS Super Stadium on the Gold Coast and the upgrade of Browne Park, Rockhampton, starting later this year," said a spokesperson for Australian Sports Minister Stirling Hinchliffe.