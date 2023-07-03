Milan Cortina 2026 calls for companies to take on Cortina Sliding Centre work

Società Infrastrutture Milano Cortina 2026 (SIMICO), the body responsible for overseeing venue delivery for the next Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, has issued a call for companies to take on construction work for the Cortina Sliding Centre.

Initial preparations for the venue were completed earlier this year, including demolition-controlled work near the track to clear the way for new installations.

Now SIMICO needs a company to take the contract which is worth around €80 million (£68 million/$87 million).

"Construction of the most iconic sports facility for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games begins," said SIMICO director general Luigivalerio Sant'Andrea, as reported by Sport & Société.

"With the publication of the call for tenders, a complex authorisation process is completed, which SIMICO completed quickly and with state-of-the-art administrative and design work.

"To date, the schedule we have set for ourselves has been respected, thanks to the commitment of the Gaming Control Authority established by the Italian government and the work of all the entities involved in the project."

SIMICO has said that the work needs to be completed by November 15 2025 at the latest, in time for the pre-Olympic test events.

It has been calculated to cost €85 million (£72.9 million/$92.5 million) in total which includes €61 million (£52 million/$66 million) for the redevelopment of the track and the technical and refrigeration structures.

Part of the cost has also been attributed to areas for fans including stands that hold a total of 5,500 people.

"This project meets the highest standards of sustainability, economic, social and environmental responsibility, and meets the most advanced technical, sporting and safety requirements," said Sant'Andrea.

"Our watchwords are and always will be: transparency and reliability of design, safety at work and the fight against illegality, digitalisation and sustainability.

"After the impressive administrative phase that saw the approval of a long-term project shared by all institutional actors, the executive phase starts today in order to guarantee the achievement of the ambitious objectives set."

The Cortina Sliding Centre is being built on the site of the old Eugenio Monti course in the town.