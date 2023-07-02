The OCA Culture Committee discussed an anniversary celebration at Hangzhou 2022 ©OCA

A 110-year celebration of the Asian Games is set to take place at this year's edition, Hangzhou 2022, scheduled for September 23 to October 8.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Culture Committee heard an update on preparations for the celebration, which is due to take the form of a concert, from project leader Francis Wanandi.

It is due to take place the day after the Opening Ceremony at the InternContinental Hangzhou Hotel.

The hotel will also be the site of the OCA's headquarters during the Games.

The concert is due to run for two hours and will showcase the "diversity of culture and music" from the OCA's five zones with the use of traditional musical instruments from throughout Asia.

Around 500 guests will be invited including International Olympic Committee (IOC) members, delegates from Asia's 45 National Olympic Committees, representatives from the Organising Committee, Government officials and sponsors.

The OCA 110-year anniversary is set to take place on September 24 2024, the day after the Hangzhou 2022 Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images
"Artists will attend from a variety of Asian countries, including Thailand, Japan, India, Indonesia and Kazakhstan, and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee will arrange a performance based on youth and the future by assembling children from schools in the city and region," said the OCA in a statement. 

"The theme of the event will be 'One Asia' - and will trace the roots of the modern Asian Games, which was first held in 1951, back to the first recognised international multi-sport games in Asia, the Far Eastern Championship Games in Manila in 1913 - 110 years ago."

OCA Culture Committee chair Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said she was confident that the concert would highlight Asian history and culture.

The IOC member also praised the staging of the meeting as a "golden opportunity" for updates on the Games to be given.

The OCA has hosted several events prior to Hangzhou 2022 including the OCA Coordination Committee meeting, Chefs de Mission seminar, 100-day countdown, and Flame-lighting ceremony.