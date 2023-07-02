Oakley to be official eyewear partner of Los Angeles 2028 and Team USA

Oakley has been named as the official eyewear of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games as well as Team USA.

The brand is set to release new items for the American athletes prior to the games in the form of the Team USA Encoder Strike Vented, with Prizm Road Lenses and Team USA Heliostat with Prizm Black Lenses.

"Monumental moments like the Olympics and Paralympics are huge motivators for us as a brand," said Corey Hill, vice-president and head of Oakley global sports marketing.

"The Games are a place for us to make an impact through our daring product innovations and our amazing Team Oakley community.

"With so much on the horizon, we're psyched to engage with Team USA who will bring extra firepower to our backyard as we look forward to LA28."

The Encoder glasses are said to embody the functional, performance-based details that Oakley aims for.

They also feature elements such as the ventilated design for optimal airflow and a fingerprint detail on the arms.

Oksana Masters is set to wear Oakley eyewear at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games after its sponsorship with Team USA as well as LA28 ©Getty Images

"As a leader in high-performing and fresh eyewear, we are thrilled to collaborate with Oakley to provide Team USA athletes the very best as they prepare to compete in the upcoming Games," said Peter Zeytoonjian, LA28 and Team USA senior vice-president of consumer products.

"This is just the beginning, and we look forward to working with Oakley as we look ahead to the 2028 Games in Los Angeles."

American athletes are also set to wear Oakley eyewear throughout the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games next year.

These include footballer Trinity Rodman and 17-time Paralympic medallist Oksana Masters.

"Both eyewear styles proudly showcase Oakley's groundbreaking Prizm Lens Technology, which enhances colour and contrast in athletes' surrounding environments," read a Los Angeles 2028 statement.

"As the world is always evolving, Oakley’s Prizm Lens technology allows athletes to tune in colour and tune out distractions, empowering them to perform at their absolute best."