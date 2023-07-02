Mitsugi Ogata, President of the Japan Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF), has been elected as President of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.

Following Ogata's establishment at the founding Board meeting, the LOC will be inaugurated on Tuesday (July 4) as preparations get fully underway to stage the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, which will take place in the JAAF centenary year.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "The Tokyo World Championships reached a significant milestone today with the founding Board meeting of the Local Organising Committee.

"We awarded the 2025 World Athletics Championships to Tokyo because we have faith in the local authorities to deliver a brilliant event and to do so with a clear structure of governance.

"This is an important step towards that goal.

"We also want to see the National Stadium that was constructed for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games finally used as it was designed to be and filled with a passionate crowd cheering on the best athletes in the world.

"There will be no better way to celebrate 100 years of our sport in Japan, as the Japan Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) marks its centenary in 2025."

After athletics took place in an empty stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Games, it is due to return for its World Championships in 2025 ©Getty Images

All 10 founding Board members - none of whom have connections to the corruption-mired Tokyo 2020 LOC - were present at the election.

Board members include Mizuki Noguchi, winner of the Athens 2004 women’s marathon and now a commentator, Tsutomu Ushioda, vice governor of Tokyo, high jumper Naoto Tobe, chair of the JAAF Athletes' Commission.

In his opening address, Ogata stressed the importance of "sound governance and integrity" as its "top priority".

He commented: "Athletes' performances will convey the appeal and true value of sports to the people of Tokyo and Japan, and carry on the legacy of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"To lead the way for the creation of a new sporting world post-Tokyo 2020, the World Athletics Championships will innovate new models for organising major international competitions.

"The organising body must have sound governance and integrity as its top priority.

"We aim to host the World Athletics Championships with approval and support from the people of Tokyo and Japan."

The next edition of the World Athletics Championships will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.