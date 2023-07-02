Maxis named as chief people and culture officer by Canadian Olympic Committee

Candice Maxis has been announced as the chief people and culture officer by the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC).

The human resources executive is set to start in her new role tomorrow (July 3) and will work towards improving the people and culture strategy for Team Canada and the COC.

Maxis replaces two-time Olympian and two-time Pan American Games hockey medallist Sandra Levy, who announced retirement last month after playing a crucial role in transforming COC's outlook towards people and culture.

"Given my love for sports and the Olympic Movement, my professional background and my personal purpose combined, this role was simply the perfect match for me," Maxis said.

"The chance to be a part of an organization with the purpose to transform Canada for the better is truly exciting.

"I hope to be able to provide support and leadership to the great people at the COC while they navigate the rapidly changing world of business."

Reporting to chief executive and secretary general David Shoemaker, Maxis will help in making COC one of the best places in the country to work for.

She has over 15 years of experience in the corporate industry and was with Deloitte Canda for last four years.

Candice Maxis will work towards improving the people and culture strategy for Team Canada and the COC in her new role ©Getty Images

She has also worked with Coca-Cola Canada, Bombardier and Intact.

Maxis was named one of Canada International Black Women Excellence's Top 100 Black Women to Watch in Canada.

Other achievements for Maxis include being a founding Board member of Afrodescendant Leadership Alliance.

She is also a Board member of the Afro-Canadian Cultural Center of Montreal.

"We are delighted to have Candice joining our senior leadership team," said Shoemaker.

"Having someone with her experience at the decision-making table while the worlds of sport and business undergo major transformations is so important.

"Candice’s extensive experience as a human resources business partner fostering inclusive work environments and developing talent will be a perfect fit for our culture and integral to our continued growth.

"We are incredibly excited to have her on board."

Shoemaker also thanked Levy for her contributions to COC over the years.