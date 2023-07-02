British Olympic Association chairman Sir Hugh Robertson, who played a pivotal role in delivering London 2012, has advised Paris 2024 organisers to "stay calm and focused" despite riots sweeping across France.

The 60-year-old spoke from experience of the London riots in 2011 following the fatal shooting of a man by police.

"When it happened to London 2012, at a similar time out from The Games, all the National Olympic Committees and International Federations from round the world had just arrived in London to see the facilities," the former British Sports Minister told AFP.

"I remember as the minister in charge of the Olympics addressing the NOC heads and IFs chiefs in the Mayor's building on the South Bank.

"Whilst I was saying there is nothing to worry about, there were plumes of smoke behind me in South London."

Riots have been ongoing throughout France since a 17-year-old boy, known as Nahel M, was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop.

The French Interior Ministry has reported 1,311 arrests and 79 injuries among police and gendarmes as violence and looting has broken out in the aftermath of the killing.

Riots have erupted across France with just over a year to go until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The London riots were sparked in similar circumstances after Mark Duggan was shot by police after the car he was travelling in was stopped by police.

The 2011 riots lasted from August 6 to 11 and resulted in five deaths and hundreds of millions of pounds worth of damage.

Sir Hugh said the timing could not have been worse, but has urged Paris 2024 not to let it deter preparations.

"Stay calm and keep focused," he said.

"The organisers have my sympathy and I am sure that they will sort this out.

"We are still over a year out from the opening ceremony which is a very long time in the course of organising something as big as the Olympic Games.

"This is 14 months before The Opening Ceremony.

"People who have bought tickets for Paris already will come anyway; others will think that it is a long way away so will not be dissuaded from coming."