Victoria 2026 looking for First Peoples' influence on Games' Baton

Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games organisers have begun the search for a supplier to design and manufacture the event's Baton and are aiming for it to be "shaped by the knowledge, cultures and histories" of the state's indigenous people.

It is set to be the centrepiece of the first King's Baton Relay and is to be grounded from local Victorian materials.

"We've always had a multi-city Relay and now we have a multi-city Games to go with it," said Victoria 2026 chief executive Jeroen Weimar.

"We want to share the Victorian story - all 60,000 years of it.

"This is a groundbreaking Games, and we'll keep pushing the boundaries creatively.

"Like all our procurement opportunities coming down the pipeline, we're keen to see as many local businesses as possible put their best foot forward."

The Victoria 2026 Baton is set to start its journey in London and will carry a message from King Charles III who is Head of the Commonwealth.

The Victoria 2026 King's Baton Relay is set to start in Britain's capital London after the country hosted the last edition of the Commonwealth Games ©Victoria 2026

The message will be read aloud during the Games' Opening Ceremony at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March 2026 which will see the 12-day competition officially begin.

According to the Expressions of Interest document, the Organising Committee "will engage the most innovative and creative approaches to the design and fabrication of the Baton".

Businesses who want to produce the Baton have been directed to the document.

Following that, a procurement process will measure companies on their ability to create the Baton and also their commitment to Victoria's Local Jobs First Policy and the state's Social Procurement Framework.

Earlier this year, the Organising Committee and Victorian Government revealed their three-year procurement timeline for goods and services required to host the Games.

This represented more than 1,200 individual procurement activities covering everything from golf balls to medals.