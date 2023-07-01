WFDF to continue quest for Olympic inclusion with eye on Brisbane 2032

World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) President Robert Rauch has insisted that the organisation will remain "persistent" in pursuit of inclusion at the Olympic Games.

A new mixed-gender "Ultimate4’s" discipline of flying disc had been proposed by the WFDF to be added to the sport programme for Los Angeles 2028.

But the WFDF’s hopes were dashed when it was revealed last year that it had failed to make the nine-strong list of sports still in the race to feature at the Games.

Speaking at the WFDF Congress in English city Nottingham, Rauch stressed that the organisation was not giving up on its Olympic quest.

"Unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be," said Rauch.

"We are a newcomer on the scene as sports like squash have been trying for decades.

"It’s a matter of being persistent and keeping our options open and doing what we can to make sure that we are doing the best sport we can with or without out it.

"There is still a belief that there is a benefit of Olympics involvement, in terms of recognition, credibility, resources and the like."

Rauch said that the results of a survey had proven that there was a strong desire to seek Olympic inclusion.

He revealed that 75 per cent of the 2,400 responses were in favour of the pursuit of an Olympic place, including 35 per cent saying it should be the "highest priority".

A survey found that 75 per cent were in favour of pursuing the WFDF's campaign for flying disc to be included on the Olympic programme ©WFDF

"We are continuing with what we are doing," said Rauch.

"Let’s continue to develop high-class, competitive on a world and regional basis, work at the grassroots and maintain a high level of governance with transparency, democratic principles equality and equity with the pursuit of sustainability.

"We are heading in the right direction and there is nothing mutually exclusive about having the aspiration of getting into the Olympic Games while still maintaining doing a great job in running our sports.

"If we continue down this path only good things will happen."

During the meeting, Rauch was asked whether the fact ultimate was a self-officiated discipline was hindering the sport’s hopes of gaining Olympic inclusion.

"We have demonstrated that it works without referees," said Rauch.

"We did introduce game advisors in 2014 with the idea of helping with the decision-making and discussions process, like time between points.

"That was effort to bolster the self-officiating aspect of the sport.

"It hasn't been raised as an issue.

"If anything, the feedback we get is that it is a positive and it is incredible that it works as well as it does.

"Everyone knows that a refereed sport is not perfect.

"It works darn well as everyone who plays knows.

"I don't think it is an essential aspect of our game changing."

Motorsport, cricket, karate, baseball-softball, lacrosse, breaking, kickboxing, squash and flag football remain in contention for a place at the Games.

WFDF President Robert Rauch believes flying disc "tickets a lot of boxes" with the International Olympic Committee ©WFDF

With Los Angeles 2028 setting a cap of 10,500 athletes in total, WFDF secretary general Volker Bernardi reckoned that teams sport had "very little chance" to be at the Games in four years’ time.

The WFDF had put forward mixed-gender Ultimate4’s but this discipline has yet to be implemented in major events.

"Whatever we have produced, this is the result of 11 years of trying after we were fully recognised by the International Olympic Committee," said Bernardi.

"We have been working really hard to get a chance on the Olympic programme and the result of a reduction of the event programmes comes from all the advice from the Olympic Movement.

"We don't make a proposal for no reason."

Rauch added: "From the feedback we have received, there is no reason why we can't be attractive to the Games.

"They are looking for something that is youth oriented, that is fun and interesting and they don't want any drama with governance structures that is a disaster.

"We tick a lot of boxes.

"We have been trying to look at what might be feasible.

"Ultimate4s is played already and I think we need to continue to refine it and have some test events."